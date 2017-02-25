Search
Three killed in mobile home fire in Carrington

    Four arrested in suspected burglary of Grand Forks dealership

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:25 a.m.

    GRAND FORKS -- Four people were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Grand Forks early Saturday after police allege they were caught inside a car dealership.

    As officers were conducting a location check about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, they saw two people exiting the Honda Nissan dealership, police said in a news release. The two suspects then ran back into the dealership, which is at 3220 S. Washington St., police said.  

    Officers searched the business with a police dog and found four suspects inside, police said.

    All four were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Some of the suspects also had drug charges.

    Police didn't identify the suspects in a news release sent Saturday morning.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
