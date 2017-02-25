As officers were conducting a location check about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, they saw two people exiting the Honda Nissan dealership, police said in a news release. The two suspects then ran back into the dealership, which is at 3220 S. Washington St., police said.

Officers searched the business with a police dog and found four suspects inside, police said.

All four were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Some of the suspects also had drug charges.

Police didn't identify the suspects in a news release sent Saturday morning.