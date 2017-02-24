Delvin Shaw walks out of murder trial after profane outburst

Shaw, who is representing himself, became angry when prosecutors opted to use an uncooperative witness’s testimony from his earlier trial. He accused Grand Forks District Judge Jon Jensen of violating his constitutional rights, saying “I’m an American citizen.”

Jensen replied he wasn’t sure about that, and Shaw became very agitated, demanded a lawyer and called Jensen a “racist mother (expletive).”

Shaw said he would no longer participate in the trial, despite warnings that it would proceed without him to act in his defense. He left the courtroom escorted by deputies and corrections officers.

Shaw was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for Lopez’s murder while breaking into his Grand Forks apartment. The conviction was overturned last year by the North Dakota Supreme Court for the improper use of evidence against Shaw.