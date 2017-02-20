Jury selection in murder retrial begins Tuesday

Jury selection will begin Tuesday morning at Delvin Shaw's retrial. The 32-year-old will get a second chance to clear his name for the shooting death of Jose Lopez, 24, in June 2014 at the Valley Park Apartment. Police called it a case of mistaken identity.

Shaw was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. However, the conviction was tossed by the North Dakota Supreme Court because the judge mistakenly allowed evidence that should not have been used.

A larger than usual pool of jurors, about 100, will be questioned due to pre-trial publicity. Shaw plans to represent himself again at trial.