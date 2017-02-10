Charges: Man choked Grand Forks Police officer during arrest

Juan Alvaro Castillo, 25, has been charged with assault on a peace officer, a Class C felony. He made his initial appearance in court Friday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Grand Forks Police officer Jorge Elizondo was leaving an apartment in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue South after an investigation when he saw Castillo, who had an active warrant in a domestic assault. When the officer told Castillo he was being detained, the officer said Castillo became upset and charged at him. The officer drew his weapon, and Castillo came to a halt.

Elizondo charged again and the two men fought. Castillo grabbed the officer by his neck and attempted to put him in a chokehold, according to the affidavit. The officer said he was able to strike Castillo multiple times, including with his service weapon, and eventually brought him under control.

Elizondo suffered cuts to his hands and body soreness from the physical struggle, according to the affidavit.

Castillo currently has five cases pending against him in Grand Forks County. On Nov. 11, 2016, officers were dispatched to Castillo's apartment, where a woman told police he had assaulted her physically and sexually. Officers also found a large amount of marijuana inside Castillo's bedroom, where he stayed with children.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; endangerment of a child, a Class C felony; terrorizing, a Class C felony; and simple and sexual assault, both misdemeanors. His next court date in that case is March 2.

He also has been charged in two separate simple assaults, one from Nov. 2, 2016 and one from Dec. 4, 2016. Both of those cases involve misdemeanor charges.

Castillo is being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.