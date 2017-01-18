At about 3 a.m. this morning, officers observed a vehicle driving carelessly on the 1200 block of North 55th Street, according to a news release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Derick Peltier, 24, but Peltier fled from officers, according to the release.

Officers pursued the vehicle until Peltier lost control and crashed into a snowbank on the 1100 block of South 42nd Street.

Peltier was charged with driving under suspension, reckless driving, fleeing in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.