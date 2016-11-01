North Dakota man found guilty of child pornography charges

54-year-old Calvin Bernhardt was found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted receipt of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, counterfeit currency, tampering with witness or evidence, and attempted travel with intent to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

From about September 2015 to March 2016, Bernhardt enticed a 14-year-old from the Philippines to send him sexually explicit or sadistic and masochistic images over the internet.

When Bernhardt found out about the investigation, he told the victim's mother to delete any images of himself and the minor on the victim's cell phone and not talk to authorities.

Bernhardt had been trying to meet up with the teen in a Philippines hotel.

The Department of Homeland Security investigated the case.