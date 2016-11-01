Found body believed to be missing Williston man

A body believed to be that of a missing Williston man has been found.

Nathan Hartman was originally reported missing on September 27th and had not been seen or heard from since.

The body was discovered yesterday afternoon near 11th St W and 32nd Ave W. in Williston. Police also found clothing and a backpack Hartman was believed to be wearing when he went missing. The Williston Police Department is working with the ND State Medical Examiner's office to confirm identification of the body.