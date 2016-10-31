News update: Shooting injures two; clown craze concerns

Minot police are looking for a suspect and person of interest in a shooting that seriously injured two people.

Officers are looking for 25-year-old Steven Stewart and 24-year-old Trameisha Simmons.

They are from Minot.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stewart on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened outside the Sports on Top bar on Broadway early Saturday.

Bullets fired at the bar hit two men.

The 23-year-old and 41-year-old are in stable condition.

Their names haven't been released.

Police say one victim was the intended target and the weapon used was a semi-automatic rifle.

*******

With the start of Halloween, people have concerns about the "creepy clown" craze.

More than 20 states have had reports of them.

Fargo police say they aren't discouraging anyone from wearing costumes, but if you see something concerning, give them a call.

If you are planning on scaring anyone - be careful -- you could be committing a crime.

Kevin Pallas, Fargo Police Department, said, "There's a fine line between Halloween fun and scaring somebody and legitimate criminal behavior that would put somebody at fear. And creating a disorderly conduct kind of offense or a terrorizing offense."

Have a great Halloween.