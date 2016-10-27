Cavalier basketball coach charged with beet theft

Kyle Bryce Laxdal has been charged with a misdemeanor theft of property. His initial appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Laxdal is the boy's basketball coach at Cavalier High School, where he also works as an instructional strategist, according to the school.

According to an affidavit, Laxdal was driving a load of sugar beets on behalf of truck owner Longtin Farms, who employed him part time during the harvest for the past eight years.

At around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, A Cavalier County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Laxdal's property on reports of tipped over semi-tuck. The affidavit says the deputy spoke with Laxdal, who said he was trying to dump sugar beets to attract deer.

The deputy reported that truck owner Luke Longtin was also on scene and told him Laxdal was supposed to be transporting the beets to Bathgate, N.D., and did not have permission to stop by his land or drop beets there.

According to the police report, Longtin wanted to press charges because he wants to make sure his truck gets fixed and because "he does not want Kyle to think he got away with what he did."

Laxdal told the deputy he only wanted to dump a small portion of beets on his land, and that he was on uneven ground, which caused the truck to tip.

After talking with the deputy, both men left the scene. Longtin called the deputy later and said Laxdal's account of what happened did not add up to him and that he ultimately decided to press charges.