Man found guilty of helping with Rose Downwind's murder

After what the family described as a pain staking trial, Tuesday the third suspect in the case was held responsible for his role.After six days of testimony it took a Beltrami County jury just three hours to reach a verdict. 32-year old Brandon Rossbach was convicted of aiding an offender for his role in the murder of Rose Downwind.

“Thankfully he's guilty, which we knew all along,” said Downwind’s sister Karianne Washington.

The mystery started last October when the 31-year- old Downwind vanished without a trace.

“Evading the police and having us search for her for 50 days,” recalled Washington.

Until December when her former boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti walked into the police station to confess and lead investigators to Downwind's body. According to court records, Cimmarusti had strangled her weeks earlier inside the Bemidji home they once shared; upset Downwind told police he had violated a no contact order. Cimmarusti then allegedly called upon Christopher Davis and Rossbach to help burn and bury the body in a wooded area several miles outside the city. Davis then used Downwind's cell phone to text her mom to indicate she was alive. Cimmarusti eventually plead guilty to murder and Davis to aiding an offender. However, Rossbach maintained his innocence and wanted a jury to decide his guilt. The family was then forced to relive the murder.

“There were things that were brought out, pictures that were shown, it just kind of opened some wounds that we tried to heal,” explained Washington.

At trial, prosecutors showed video of Rossbach and Davis purchasing foam plates, cups and bowls used as fuel for the fire to burn Downwind's body. While Rossbach watched as Cimmarusti and Davis burned and bury the body he allegedly justified it saying it was "for the kids."

Cimmarusti testified against him at trial. Rossbach argued though Cimmarusti was lying hoping for a lighter sentence in exchange for his testimony. The jury didn't buy it.

"It just means that thankfully all 3 people that were involved in the murdering of my sister are now being held accountable," said Washington.

Rossbach will be sentenced in December.

Cimmarusti plead guilty to murder and will be sentenced next month.

Davis, who plead guilty to the aiding an offender, is serving a 10 year sentence.