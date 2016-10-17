Grand Forks man reaches plea deal in domestic assault case

Dwayne William Jerome, 41, reached a deal with the state's attorney's office Thursday. He will plead guilty to interference with a telephone during an emergency call and terrorizing, both Class C felonies. He also will plead guilty to one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor. Two charges of aggravated assault, a Class C felony, and additional misdemeanor charges of refusing to halt and simple assault were dropped in the agreement, court documents state.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jerome kicked his fiancee in the head while she was asleep and broke her cellphone while she was on the line with police dispatchers May 6. She managed to reach police on another phone.

Per the plea agreement, Jerome will serve three years in prison; the remaining two years of his sentence will be suspended. He will be required to complete a domestic violence and chemical dependency evaluation during two years of supervised probation. Jerome will pay $525 in fees, court documents state.