A Grand Forks woman will serve a year in prison after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors for her role in a June overdose death.

Kiesha Storm Lytle, 24, signed a plea agreement Monday with the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office that will see her serve 364 days of a five-year sentence, have three years of supervised probation and pay $1,000 in court fees. She has agreed to plead guilty to a delivery of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Lytle was originally charged with delivery of heroin, a Class A felony, after admitting to police to purchasing heroin that she had used with Daniel Worman, who fatally overdosed on June 12.

When Grand Forks police responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. June 12 to a medical assist call at an apartment in the 600 block of North 39th Street, Lytle initially told officers there wasn't any drug use at the apartment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She later admitted to officers she had purchased the heroin and brought it to the apartment where the two injected the drug, court documents state. She told police the heroin had a different color than it typically had.

Per her agreement, Lytle will serve 364 days with the North Dakota Department of Corrections where she will have the potential of work release. She will receive credit for time she has served since June 12 in Grand Forks County Correctional Center.