Man arrested for making threats at Altru Hospital

A Grand Forks man faces terrorizing charges after police say he threatened to shoot people and claimed to have dynamite at Altru Hospital Saturday night.

Robert Joseph Tripp, 55, has been charged with terrorizing, a Class C felony. He had his initial court appearance Monday, according to court documents.

Officers responded to Altru Hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls of a man threatening others.

When officers arrived, people at the hospital told them Tripp had been harassing a man there and using racial slurs and making threats, according to the affidavit.

A man at the hospital told police Tripp threatened to shoot multiple people there, the affidavit said. Tripp also told police he had dynamite in his bag, according to documents.

If convicted, Tripp faces a maximum of five years in prison.