Woman charged in child abuse case to change plea

GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton woman accused of locking children in cages and forcing one to eat dog food as punishment will change her plea.

Jordan McKay Nelson, 24, filed a plea agreement Tuesday in Walsh County District Court for a Class B felony child abuse charge. She also faces seven Class C felonies—three counts of child abuse and four counts of felonious restraint.

Nelson was arrested in mid-February 2015 after four children younger than 10 at the time—one who was as young as 5 years old—told investigators Nelson put the children in dog kennels to punish them. The kennels were kept in the basement of a Grafton home, according to court documents. Nelson, who was not the mother of the children, would leave the kids locked in the kennels with the lights off, according to court documents.

One child was forced to eat dog food, causing him to vomit, according to a criminal complaint. Another drew a picture during an interview with investigators depicting himself in the kennel with the words "help me" next to him.

"The previously stated actions are also enough to cause permanent mental injury to the juveniles," the complaint said.

A Class B felony carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and a Class C felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A change of plea hearing is set for Friday.