Police seek assistance identifying Wal-Mart thief

Grand Forks Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who casually walked out of Wal-Mart last week with a computer he did not buy.

The theft occurred during the morning of Sept. 22 at the Wal-Mart on 32nd Avenue South, according to a Grand Forks Police Department press release.

Surveillance photos released by police Thursday show a young, white male with a stocky build and scraggly beard exiting the store with an HP computer. The man was wearing a black North Face jacket and a Minnesota Twins baseball cap.

If you have any information, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701)787-8000, use the Submit a Tip button on the city website or download the Tip411 app.