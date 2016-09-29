CROOKSTON-- Three Crookston men face burglary charges after they were arrested Tuesday at the scene of the crime at a farm.

Isaiah John Ramirez, 19, Zachary Michael Lemke, 20, and Harrison Holems Lewis-Laporte, 19, were charged with burglary in the third degree after they were discovered when police were called to a burglary in progress at Perry Farms, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office press release. The charge can be classified as either a gross misdemeanor or a felony in Minnesota.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, the release states. Officers from Grand Forks, Crookston and deputies with Polk County Sheriff's Office all converged on the location, where they located the three men.

Police have not released further information about the burglary.