A Grand Forks man has been charged with terrorizing after troubling behavior at a local radio station Monday morning, police say.

Kraig Kuhl, 45, faces one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony, after an interaction with employees Monday morning at iHeart Media, according to a Grand Forks Police Department news release.

Officers were first called to the 500 block of University Avenue at 7:51 a.m. by people concerned about an unwanted subject entering buildings. Police checked the area, but the suspect had left, the release said.

At 10:44 a.m., officers were called to the area again. This time, employees at iHeart Media reported a similar suspect who was acting suspiciously. An employee who spoke to the man, who told the employee he had a gun in his vehicle. The suspect then left the building and drove off in a Mercury Mountaineer.

"The statements that were made did concern the employees to the point where they felt threatened," Lt. Bill Macki said.

An officer in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it on North Fifth Street. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot and stopped. When officers approached, they found the vehicle unoccupied. Officers began searching the area and found Kuhl walking back to the vehicle; he was arrested without incident, the release said.

A search of the vehicle found two "air-soft" weapons but no firearms, Macki said.

Kuhl was sent to Altru Hospital for an evaluation following his arrest due to a preexisting medical condition, Macki said.

This is not the first time Kuhl has been charged with terrorizing. He pleaded guilty to terrorizing in 1999 and served a year in Grand Forks County Correctional Facility, according to North Dakota court records. Kuhl also pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and harassment in 2007.