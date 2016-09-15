Catholic school cancels classes after 'credible threat'

Holy Family-St. Mary's Catholic School in Grand Forks has canceled classes Friday as a precautionary measure due to a "credible threat" made against the school, according to Paul Braun, director of communications for the Fargo diocese's office of communications.

"Grand Forks police are taking it very seriously, and they are working very closely with us," Braun said.

The parish offices at the Holy Family Church are also closed Friday. The school and church offices will resume normal operations on Monday.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the Grand Forks Police Department has not released further details about the threat. Parents may contact Holy Family with any questions regarding canceled school activities.