Suspected Carmike robber gets ticket to jail

Mussa Abdiquider Bawazer, 24, has been charged with robbery by strong arm tactics, a Class C felony, after he allegedly threatened an employee while attempting to rob the register at Carmike Cinema, 2306 32nd Ave. S. in Grand Forks, Monday afternoon, police say.

Lt. Derik Zimmel with the Grand Forks Police Department said Bawazer was behind the cash register, in the attempt of opening it, when he was confronted by a Carmike employee. When confronted, Bawazer allegedly threatened the employee and challenged the employee to a fight. The worker declined and called police instead, Zimmel said.

Police say there was no direct physical contact between Bawazer and the employee and that the suspect did not manage to take any money, but that by threatening someone in the course of attempting a robbery Bawazer committed a felony act. He was booked in Grand Forks County Correctional Facility at 6:05 p.m. Monday.