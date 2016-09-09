FARGO—A former UND police officer has admitted to storing more than 100,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

Paul Bradley Meagher, 43, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to one count of receiving child porn and two counts of possession of child porn after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The development comes the same day a UND aviation professor, Eric Hewitt Basile, was charged in Grand Forks District Court with multiple counts of possessing child porn.

Meagher previously faced 10 counts of possession of child pornography in Grand Forks District Court, but those charges were dropped after the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota decided to pursue federal charges against him.

The ex-policeman was hired by the UND Police Department in 2004 but was fired shortly after the initial charges were filed against him in District Court.

Meagher was arrested Nov. 3, 2015, after law enforcement searched his Grand Forks apartment at 1549 Eighth Ave. S., finding his laptop contained more than 100,000 images and videos of adults sexually abusing children between the ages of 4 and 9 years old.

His criminal activity involving child pornaography dates back 10 years, according to court documents. In February 2006, he began collecting images pornography depicting children younger than 12 years old, prosecutors said. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation caught him downloading large amounts of child porn after the agency infiltrated a file-sharing network in 2011 often used by child porn offenders, according to court documents.

Meagher faced a minimum prison sentence of five years and up to 20 years imprisonment for receiving child porn, as well as $250,000 in fines. The second and third counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Court documents did not specify in the plea agreement how long he would be imprisoned for the charges, but it would be at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, prosecutors said.

Meagher also could face $5,000 in restitution, but prosecutors may not ask for the court to add that to his sentence due to financial circumstances, said Jennifer Puhl, an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 29 in Fargo.