Duson, LA (KATC TV) - Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a Devils Lake woman's death as a possible murder, and one man is in custody.

According to KATC News, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lafayette man Friday in connection with an a shooting incident investigated as a homicide - even though it was reported as a suicide.

Deputies were called to a home on Georgine Street at about noon on Friday by a report of a suicide. They found the body of a woman, identified as 29-year-old Rachael Alexander from Devils Lake, North Dakota. A preliminary investigation surrounding the death caused detectives to question the incident as a suicide and continued the investigation as a homicide.

After that investigation, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division say they have arrested 43-year-old Joseph Delahoussaye of Lafayette on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.