FORT THOMPSON, S.D. -- A Fort Thompson man who was drunk and causing a disturbance during a sobriety walk, hitting a Bureau of Indian Affairs federal officer, has been sentenced to 30 months in jail.

Stuart Dion, 32, was sentenced Monday for this conviction on assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer in the incident last April.

This sentence will run concurrent with Dion’s federal conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.

The conviction stemmed from an incident when a BIA officer was dispatched to the Community Building in Fort Thompson in central South Dakota for a report of t Dion being drunk and trying to fight. Dion was riding a horse and causing a disturbance during a sobriety walk.

The officer attempted to approach Dion and began driving his patrol vehicle behind the horse, honking his horn and turning on his emergency lights. Dion looked back over his shoulder and the horse began running. The horse began to buck and Dion fell off. Dion then stood to his feet and attempted to get back on the horse. The officer approached Dion and told him to get on the ground.

Dion resisted arrest. During his arrest, he kicked the officer in the stomach and threatened to harm the officer.