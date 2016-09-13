Miguel Stubing, 19, of Mandan, pleaded guilty to four felonies during a hearing at the Burleigh County Courthouse on Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck in January. Photo by Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK -- The man who was shot by a police officer after reversing a stolen car in his direction pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor on Tuesday.

South Central District Judge Bruce Haskell ordered a pre-sentence investigation for 19-year-old Miguel Stubing, who entered guilty pleas to theft of property, fleeing police, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

In court, Stubing admitted taking the car and fleeing from police. He said he panicked and was "not in the right state of mind" because of methamphetamine use.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Stubing backed a stolen vehicle toward Bismarck Police Officer Jordan West in a parking lot on South Third Street, before fleeing towards Emmons County on Jan. 23. West, who has since been cleared in the case, fired at the car as it backed up.

Though bleeding from gunshot wounds, Stubing led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through icy roads, Burleigh County State's Attorney Marina Spahr said at the hearing.

"There was a lot of opportunity for very serious injury to occur to Officer West and other law enforcement officers. It was probably just luck it didn't occur, that there weren't other accidents involved," Spahr said

West was cleared of wrongdoing in April, after an investigation into the shooting by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. McLean County State's Attorney Ladd Erickson, who reviewed the case, wrote in his analysis that West's decision was "appropriate and in self defense."

A sentencing date has not been set.