Shooting takes place in north Fargo; details sketchy

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:44 p.m.
    FARGO -- Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Oak St. N.  in Fargo for reports of a shooting around 6:30 Monday night.

    Witnesses told WDAY-TV  they heard shots fired and went outside to find a group of people.

    The witness said they saw a pistol go up in the air and fire six to seven rounds.

    Authorities confirm a pistol was involved, but did not have an exact description of the gun.

    The witness also told WDAY some involved in the shooting got in a black SUV and drove away, while others walked away from the scene.

    Fargo police say some people were stopped in Moorhead as people of interest in the situation.

    Police have blocked off an area near the scene.

    Authorities do not know if anyone was shot.

