    Six arrested after fatal shooting at Twin Cities hotel

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 6:08 p.m.

    BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Six adults have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn Center hotel on Saturday night.

    Police were called to the Quality Inn Hotel at 1600 James Circle N. at 8:45 p.m. to find an adult female victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A subsequent investigation led to the arrests. This was not a random crime, police said.

    The investigation continues, but no additional suspects are being sought.

