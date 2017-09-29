Search
    Hot Lotto to stop selling tickets, North Dakota Lottery says

    By April Baumgarten Today at 9:16 a.m.
    Grand Forks Herald file photo of Holiday store cashier Jenelle Thompson ringing up a batch of lottery tickets for a customer on Friday, Jan. 8, 2015, in Grand Forks, N.D.. Photo by Eric Hylden

    Hot Lotto soon will stop selling tickets, North Dakota lottery officials announced Friday.

    After poor sales, the game will cease operations in 14 jurisdictions, including North Dakota, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office. The last drawing will be Oct. 28.

    “All games go through a life cycle,” said Ryan Koppy, sales and marketing manager for the the North Dakota Lottery.

    Hot Lotto came to the state in June 2004 and dished out more than $12.5 million to players who bought tickets in the state. Another game will replace it in November, Koppy said.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

