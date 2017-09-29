Hot Lotto to stop selling tickets, North Dakota Lottery says
Hot Lotto soon will stop selling tickets, North Dakota lottery officials announced Friday.
After poor sales, the game will cease operations in 14 jurisdictions, including North Dakota, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office. The last drawing will be Oct. 28.
“All games go through a life cycle,” said Ryan Koppy, sales and marketing manager for the the North Dakota Lottery.
Hot Lotto came to the state in June 2004 and dished out more than $12.5 million to players who bought tickets in the state. Another game will replace it in November, Koppy said.
Check back for updates as this story develops.