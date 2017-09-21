ND Chamber head resigns abruptly

"The GNDC Board of Directors appreciates the seven years of service Andy has given our organization and his work on behalf of North Dakota's business community," Chamber Chairman Steve Schmitz said in a statement. "Andy leaves GNDC having made contributions that will extend beyond his tenure."

A news release did not specify the reason for Peterson's departure. In a statement, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the chamber.

"I leave the GNDC with the utmost of respect for its members, best wishes for its future, and an unwavering passion for North Dakota's business community," Peterson said.