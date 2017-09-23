Search
    Vinyl Taco to open Grand Forks branch next week

    By April Baumgarten Today at 8:42 a.m.
    Vinyl Taco in Fargo. Forum News Service file photo.
     

    Vinyl Taco will start serving Mexican dishes next week in Grand Forks.

    The Fargo-based restaurant announced via Facebook it would open Thursday at 1970 S. Columbia Road.

    Construction on the restaurant began earlier this year after Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse was razed at that location. The Grand Forks location is the first outside Fargo.

    The stretch of stores that took the place of Borrowed Bucks is known as Columbia Commons. So far, First International Bank & Trust, as well as the Men’s Hair Co., have been announced as other tenants there.

    Men’s Hair Co. will officially open Wednesday, representatives with the shop said. First International is slated to open in late November, said Wayne Zink, market president for the Grand Forks branch.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015, and covers business and political stories. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college, she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    Have a story idea? Contact Baumgarten at 701-780-1248.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
