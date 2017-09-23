Vinyl Taco to open Grand Forks branch next week

Construction on the restaurant began earlier this year after Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse was razed at that location. The Grand Forks location is the first outside Fargo.

The stretch of stores that took the place of Borrowed Bucks is known as Columbia Commons. So far, First International Bank & Trust, as well as the Men’s Hair Co., have been announced as other tenants there.

Men’s Hair Co. will officially open Wednesday, representatives with the shop said. First International is slated to open in late November, said Wayne Zink, market president for the Grand Forks branch.