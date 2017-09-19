Taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of 2017 were $4.69 billion, up 6.8 percent over the same quarter in 2016. The state saw consistent drops since early 2015, including a 33.2 percent decline in the first quarter of 2016.

Rauschenberger said it's a sign that North Dakota's "new normal is emerging and it is comparable to pre-oil boom levels." He pointed to a 68.8 percent gain in taxable sales and purchases in the mining and oil extraction sector.

"We've been seeing an increase in Bakken activity. Oil production is moderately increasing, and rig counts are going up," Rauschenberger said in a statement.

The news is a bright spot for state officials after the North Dakota Legislature slashed general fund spending by more than 28 percent this year. That followed a drop in oil and farm commodity prices.

Gov. Doug Burgum warned last month that the state "will have very little cushion heading into the budgeting process" for the next two-year budget cycle unless revenues see a significant rebound. The state's general fund ended the 2015-17 biennium with roughly $66 million more than previously expected, the governor said last month.