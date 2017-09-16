The Hugo’s Family Marketplace wants to start its project on 47th Avenue South and South Washington Street in the fall or spring, spokeswoman Lisa Mangino said this week.

“Once we start, it will take one to 2 ½ years (to complete) from the start of the project, she said.

The city approved the store in March 2014. The finalization of layout specifications delayed the project, Swanson said, adding the hold came both from the city and internal issues.

The grocery chain initially didn’t set a start date for the 45,000-square-foot store, but now plans are finalize to include a Hugo’s Wine and Spirits liquor store and a restaurant or deli, Swanson wrote in an email. It also could include a Caribou Coffee Shop, pharmacy and bank.