Digi-key breaks ground on expansion project
A Thief River Falls company has begun an expansion project that is expected to bring 1,000 additional workers to the city.
Digi-Key Electronics broke ground Friday on the one-million-square-foot facility at 701 Brooks Ave. S. It is expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million, but the electronics distributor gained millions of dollars in local and state incentives to build near its base of operations.
The annual economic return for Minnesota should be about $184 million, Digi-Key estimated.
The project should take about three years to complete.