    Yoga studio opening in East Grand Forks

    By April Baumgarten Today at 11:51 a.m.
     

    Three women will open a yoga studio next week in downtown East Grand Forks.

    Ganesha Yoga will begin classes Monday at 306 DeMers Ave. Owners Cassie Thompson, Danielle Gregorie and Katie Thorson wanted a studio that is easily accessible not only in East Grand Forks, but the north end of Grand Forks, Thompson said.

    “We are really trying to bring the health and fitness community to East Grand Forks because we feel a lot of it is on the south end of Grand Forks,” Thompson said. “We are all just really passionate about sharing our teachings and what we really love to do with everyone in the area.”

    The yoga studio takes the place of Now or Never Nutrition, which moved to Grand Forks earlier this year. Ganesha will feature a hot studio, which is heated to about 100 degrees to optimize sweating, and a “normal” temperature studio.

    “It would be how your office would feel or your house would feel for those people who can’t handle the heat,” Thompson said of the normal studio. “It just opens it up for more people and more opportunities.

    April Baumgarten

