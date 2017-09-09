Mobile boutique coming to Grand Forks

“My husband first mentioned the idea a year ago, and I said, ‘I’m not driving a bus,’” Abby Chisholm said, laughing. But after a bus became available, the wheels got rolling.

Abby Chisholm runs a clothing business out of her home in Manvel, N.D. Customers come from Grand Forks, and she and her husband came up with the idea of bringing their business to the county seat. She also plans to take the bus to other cities in the Red River Valley, including Fargo and Grafton, N.D.

For more information on times and locations, go to fashionhive.boutique or email abby@fashionhive.boutique.