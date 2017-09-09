Search
    Mobile boutique coming to Grand Forks

    By April Baumgarten Today at 10:49 a.m.
     

    A boutique on wheels will hit the streets of Grand Forks next week.

    Fashion Hive Boutique will launch from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Canad Inns. Owners Abby and Sam Chisholm plan to sell women’s clothing out of a shuttle bus.

    “My husband first mentioned the idea a year ago, and I said, ‘I’m not driving a bus,’” Abby Chisholm said, laughing. But after a bus became available, the wheels got rolling.

    Abby Chisholm runs a clothing business out of her home in Manvel, N.D. Customers come from Grand Forks, and she and her husband came up with the idea of bringing their business to the county seat. She also plans to take the bus to other cities in the Red River Valley, including Fargo and Grafton, N.D.

    For more information on times and locations, go to fashionhive.boutique or email abby@fashionhive.boutique.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015, and covers business and political stories. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college, she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    Have a story idea? Contact Baumgarten at 701-780-1248.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
