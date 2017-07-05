Job openings down in North Dakota

Job Service North Dakota said there were 12,767 online job openings in June 2017, down 10.9 percent from the same month a year ago. Cass County saw the largest numeric decline over the past year, with 980 fewer job openings.

North Dakota's economy has been coming down from the recent high of the Bakken oil boom, which saw a plethora of unfilled jobs. Still, the unemployment remains low with preliminary figures showing a 2 percent unemployment rate in May, down from 2.9 percent a year prior.