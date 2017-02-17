Business briefs

The award was presented by The Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

The award recognizes people who go above and beyond and portray the ambassador spirit.

Asche buys Harvest Financial Services

Rick Asche of Asche Insurance Agency purchased Harvest Financial Services from Roger Parkinson. Asche said Parkinson was ready to retire, and he approached him to buy the business. Asche is providing service to the clients of Harvest Financial Services. Asche has been operating in Grand Forks for 30 years and is a Mutual of Omaha and Medica agent.

Gate City Bank recognized

Gate City Bank has been recognized as a Champion of Affordable Housing at the 26th Statewide Housing Conference.

The award is presented by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Gate City Bank has received the award 11 times since 1995.

RiverView Health hires two

RiverView Health has hired Lorant Divald and Brett Vibeto as general surgeons.

Divald received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, and Vibeto received his degree from UND School of Medicine. Both will work at the main campus in Crookston.

Frandsen Bank & Trust recognized for service

The Minnesota Bankers Association has recognized Frandsen Bank & Trust for its community involvement.

Frandsen was recognized as one of 24 Community Champions for working with hundreds of organizations in branch communities to provide funding, volunteers, materials, supplies and food to their neighbors.

Altru names chief nursing officer

Janice Hamscher has been hired as Altru's new chief nursing officer.

She will serve as a member of Altru's executive leadership team and will work to maintain nursing standards throughout the organization.

Hornbacher's to support hunger relief

Hornbacher's has announced it will donate $50,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank to support the backpack program for children facing food insecurity over the summer in Fargo and Grand Forks.