Repeal of Sunday closing law fails by 6 votes in ND House
BISMARCK -- North Dakota retailers will remain closed on Sunday morning, the state House voted Monday, Jan. 30.
After a lengthy debate that pitted the need for rest and family time against economic freedom, a bill repealing the state’s Sunday closing law failed by six votes, 44-50. That law makes it a Class B misdemeanor to operate a business that’s open to the public Sunday morning, although there are exceptions for restaurants, hotels, hospitals and three dozen other business types.
The bill received a “do pass” recommendation from the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee.