American Crystal names supervisor in East Grand Forks
Barrett Jesness has been hired as a supervisor in charge of molasses desugarization for the East Grand Forks American Crystal Sugar factory. Jesness is a UND graduate with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and has been with American Crystal Sugar since 2011.
Adam Jordan receives title
Adam Jordan, a Knights of Columbus insurance agent, has earned the designation fraternal insurance counselor. The title is earned by career life insurance representatives associated with fraternal insurance societies. Jordan has been with the Knights since 2015.
Gail Hand receives Patriot Award
Gail Hand, northeast area director for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense last Thursday. Hand was honored with the award for her work supporting the National Guard service of Army National Guard Capt. Cathy Peterson.