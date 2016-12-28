American Crystal names supervisor in East Grand Forks

Adam Jordan receives title

Adam Jordan, a Knights of Columbus insurance agent, has earned the designation fraternal insurance counselor. The title is earned by career life insurance representatives associated with fraternal insurance societies. Jordan has been with the Knights since 2015.

Gail Hand receives Patriot Award

Gail Hand, northeast area director for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense last Thursday. Hand was honored with the award for her work supporting the National Guard service of Army National Guard Capt. Cathy Peterson.