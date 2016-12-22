Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

In a first, US agency sues ND employer for sex harassment based on sexual orientation

    SkySkopes announces Minot expansion

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 12:19 p.m.
    SkySkopes, a provider of drone services, will expand its North Dakota operations to Minot. “Minot represents a military-friendly community and is the perfect staging location for flight operations in western North Dakota,” said SkySkopes President and CEO Matt Dunlevy.

    SkySkopes specializes in aerial inspection of energy infrastructure, including equipment used by companies in the Oil Patch.

    Thompson-Schaefer makes best practices list

    Thompson-Schaefer Insurance Agency has qualified to be part of a group of independent insurance agencies to be chosen for the Best Practices list of 2016. Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America considers 1,800 agencies from across the country that received nominations and selects 254 agencies for the honor. Nominees will be recognized at the National IIABA Best Practices conference in Austin, Texas.

    Jim Abbott receives NASBA award

    Jim Abbot of Grand Forks was recently awarded the Lorraine P. Sachs Standard of Excellence Award by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy at its 109th annual meeting Nov. 1 in Austin. The award recognizes Board of Accountancy executive directors for their dedication and service in regulating and creating a positive impact in the field of accounting. Abbott has held the role of executive director of the North Dakota State Board of Public Accountancy since 1988.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessSkySkopes announces Minot expansion
    Advertisement
    randomness