Grand Forks area personal income grows slowly

New estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows per capita personal income grew by 1.3 percent between 2014 and 2015, from $44,561 to $45,158, in Grand Forks County and Minnesota's Polk County. That's better than the preceding period, when those figures remained virtually unchanged between 2013 and 2014, according to BEA data.

After years of riding high, North Dakota's economy has been hampered by low oil and farm commodity prices.

The 1.3 percent bump in Grand Forks ranked 360th among the nation's 382 metropolitan statistical areas. Carson City, Nev., came out on top with 8.9 percent in per capita personal income growth, while Midland, Texas, was ranked last with a 11.8 percent decline. The national average among metropolitan areas was a 3.8 percent increase.

Grand Forks' $45,158 in per capita personal income last year landed it in the top third of the nation's metro areas. BEA defines personal income as "the income received by, or on behalf of, all persons from all sources."