Other tenants part of Jimmy John's development

Plans are in the works for Grand Forks' third Jimmy John's sandwich shop to replace the former Lucky Inn Motel at 1403 S. Washington St. That complex was torn down in October.

A site plan on the city of Grand Forks' website shows a new 4,050-square-foot building. Duane Wages, commercial real estate agent with Dakota Commercial, said Jimmy John's will occupy the southernmost portion of the building, but there will be two or three total tenants there.

Wages said he was unsure what types of businesses would occupy the rest of the building, but businesses may be open by August.

Eric Olson, a partner in the local Jimmy John's shops, previously said South Washington Street is a "great corridor for traffic," and the new location would help improve delivery service in that part of Grand Forks.