Longtime Crookston bank to change name

"It's an opportunity for us, we think, to better position ourselves for the future with a name that lends itself to some nice marketing opportunities," he said.

Besides coinciding with its centennial, the change comes at the same time the bank changes from a national charter to a state one. That means they couldn't have "national" in their name anymore, Ingeman said.

Ingeman said the main difference in changing charters is who regulates the bank. Currently, it's regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency based in Washington, D.C., but that will change to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

"Quite honestly, we think ... the state Department of Commerce is a better fit for us," Ingeman said. "Most of the community banks you see are state banks."

Customers won't notice any difference in banking services, Ingeman said.

Crookston National Bank, located at 1901 Sahlstrom Drive, had nearly $63 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It was established Jan. 1, 1916, and originally was called the Crookston Trust Co. before it changed its name to Crookston National Bank in 1945, according to the FDIC.