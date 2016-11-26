Struggling Amazing Grains co-op asks members for help

The meeting for co-op members only will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at the East Grand Forks Public Library to discuss the future of Amazing Grains, according to signs posted in the store and the co-op's November newsletter. The letter asks all members to attend the meeting in an effort to find "ideas to turn our business around."

"Basically, we have to get business back up if we're going to be able to keep our doors open," Perkins told the Herald Saturday.

Located at 214 DeMers Ave., Amazing Grains has sold natural foods since 1972, according to its website. Co-op members pay $100 a year and receive profits from the business.

The store has been operating on a small loss for several years, according to the letter, but recent losses have been "significantly larger" because of growing competition from other grocers, particularly Natural Grocers, which opened in late August on 32nd Avenue South.

A bookkeeper for Amazing Grains also discovered "rather significant" employee theft, believed to have continued for at least six months, according to the letter. Perkins declined to comment on whether the theft has been reported to police or if charges are possible.

In order to cut operating costs, the store's staff has been reduced and Perkins is working for a "very low" salary, according to the letter.

"Betsy was manager during our many successful years, and we think she is the most knowledgeable and the best person to get us out of the hole we are in," the letter says.

She will replace Michael McCullough, who will stay on as the assistant manager.

Amazing Grains also may adjust its hours and will not keep its business office in the building adjacent to the store, according to the letter.

The letter outlined attracting new member-owners and increasing the average amount shoppers spend per visit as strategies for growing sales.

The letter asked its current members to do more shopping at the store.

"We need everyone to come back and invest in our store," the letter stated. "It could be the best investment you ever make, and it is essential if we are going to thrive."