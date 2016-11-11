Barber kiosk pops up in East Grand Forks

The kiosk is an expansion of People Barbers, which is located in the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks. O'Rourke said his kiosk is the only barber "shop" in East Grand Forks. Ron Kathman of Ron's Barber Shop retired last year, according the East Grand Forks Exponent, and that location became Salon 222.

"When he left six months ago ... the men who were going to him went to all of the different barber shops in Grand Forks," O'Rourke said. "I was grateful for the opportunity to come over here because I see the potential."

O'Rourke's kiosk is adjacent to the River Cinema, which provides some visibility to potential customers.

"There's times on the weekends when several hundred people come through the doors," he said. "I think it's going to be a success, I really do."