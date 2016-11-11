Downtown wine bar closes ahead of move

Owner Mike Schepp previously said the new spot will allow Helix to offer dinner with a full kitchen.

"A lot of our clients, they absolutely love coming down to us, but they said they'd like to be able to have dinner rather than just stop and have a snack and move on to another restaurant," Schepp said two months ago. "Downtown is fantastic, it's been great and we've had good success. It's just the limitations with the space down there is kind of tough."