    Design firm touts partnership with Simonson Lumber

    By John Hageman Today at 12:02 p.m.

    A Grand Forks design firm is moving in next to Simonson Lumber and Hardware on South Columbia Road.

    Phillips Custom Home Design will be located at the multi-tenant building at 2712 S. Columbia Road, said owner Mason Phillips.

    “We work very closely with Simonson,” Phillips said. “It works out very well that we’re neighbors.”

    Phillips said he’s been in business in Grand Forks for almost four years, starting off with general contracting and “handyman jobs.” Today they’re a design firm that sells interior products such as flooring and countertops, and they also provide project management, Phillips said.

    Phillips said the goal with Simonson is to become a “one-stop shop” for anyone looking for help with a project. Simonson may get a call from someone who is need of a remodel or addition, and they would send the customer to Phillips.

    “We do the interior design, Simonson will do the structural design, and then we work together on those projects,” Phillips said.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
