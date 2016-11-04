Design firm touts partnership with Simonson Lumber

“We work very closely with Simonson,” Phillips said. “It works out very well that we’re neighbors.”

Phillips said he’s been in business in Grand Forks for almost four years, starting off with general contracting and “handyman jobs.” Today they’re a design firm that sells interior products such as flooring and countertops, and they also provide project management, Phillips said.

Phillips said the goal with Simonson is to become a “one-stop shop” for anyone looking for help with a project. Simonson may get a call from someone who is need of a remodel or addition, and they would send the customer to Phillips.

“We do the interior design, Simonson will do the structural design, and then we work together on those projects,” Phillips said.