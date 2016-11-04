Cirrus certification boosts Grand Forks plant

Ben Kowalski, the Duluth-based company’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the Grand Forks plant is already producing parts for the Vision Jet, which are then sent to Duluth for final assembly. But the company expects production to ramp up with the FAA certification in place.

The Grand Forks plant has almost 200 employees, and Cirrus is looking to increase that workforce by 10 percent this year, Kowalski said. They also plan to expand that next year.

The Grand Forks plant builds the “composite subassemblies” for Cirrus planes, such as wings and the fuselage, Kowalski said.

The FAA certification announced Monday marked a major milestone for Cirrus’ development of its single-engine personal jet. The company said it “paves the way for initial customer deliveries in 2016.”