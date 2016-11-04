Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Forks gets a makeover

“From floor to ceiling, paint, wallpaper, carpet, casegoods, draperies, bathrooms, closets,” he said. “Everything within the four walls of the room is being ripped out and updated.”

Arnot said the hotel will remodel five rooms at a time, so there should be only a “minimal impact” to guests. If they’re able to keep to that schedule, he hopes to be done in five or six months.

The Grand Forks Hilton was built in 2002, according to Grand Forks County property records.

Arnot said the hotel undergoes a similar change every few years to give the rooms a new look.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “Young people and millennials will like it more because it’s more European and more modern.”