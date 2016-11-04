Search
    Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Forks gets a makeover

    By John Hageman Today at 11:08 a.m.
    The rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn on the UND campus are getting a makeover.

    The hotel, at 4301 James Ray Drive near the intersection of DeMers Avenue and Interstate 29, is undergoing a complete remodel of its guest rooms, said Tom Arnot, the managing partner of the hotel’s ownership group.

    “From floor to ceiling, paint, wallpaper, carpet, casegoods, draperies, bathrooms, closets,” he said. “Everything within the four walls of the room is being ripped out and updated.”

    Arnot said the hotel will remodel five rooms at a time, so there should be only a “minimal impact” to guests. If they’re able to keep to that schedule, he hopes to be done in five or six months.

    The Grand Forks Hilton was built in 2002, according to Grand Forks County property records.

    Arnot said the hotel undergoes a similar change every few years to give the rooms a new look.

    “We’re excited about it,” he said. “Young people and millennials will like it more because it’s more European and more modern.”

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
