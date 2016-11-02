WATCH: Scott’s Music to hold retirement sale

All items in the store are currently on sale and hope to be sold before they close their doors permanently on December 31.

"We thought about how we wanted to end our career here,” said co-owner Stephen Thomas. “We'd spent the last 40 years doing this and we debated whether to sell the store or do something else. And in the end, because of the way we've done business it's a relationship based business, we thought it'd probably be best we ended the way we started. By doing a sale where we get to see our customers and say goodbye to them."

The discount is currently 35% off of all items in store. Those markdowns may go up as time ticks down.