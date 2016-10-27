No plans for Old Chicago restaurant in Grand Forks
Previously reported plans for an Old Chicago restaurant in Grand Forks apparently have been scrapped.
Joe Cody, CEO of Border States Management in Willmar, Minn., said he has no current plans to develop an Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom in Grand Forks.
"We looked at it at one time but didn't find a suitable site," he said this week.
The Herald reported in October 2011 that Border States was planning an Old Chicago here. But two months later, a Border States official said the restaurant was not "on the development radar" for at least the first half of 2012.
Old Chicago does have a location in Fargo. The company will open its 108th U.S. location Monday in Missouri, according to RestaurantNews.com.