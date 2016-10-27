No plans for Old Chicago restaurant in Grand Forks

"We looked at it at one time but didn't find a suitable site," he said this week.

The Herald reported in October 2011 that Border States was planning an Old Chicago here. But two months later, a Border States official said the restaurant was not "on the development radar" for at least the first half of 2012.

Old Chicago does have a location in Fargo. The company will open its 108th U.S. location Monday in Missouri, according to RestaurantNews.com.