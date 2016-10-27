Bathroom ads get North Dakota attention at drone show

The advertising effort was highlighted this week by Forbes contributor Andrew Levine in a post titled "North Dakota's bathroom humor hits the mark at drone show."

The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International hosted a large conference in early May. The group gave North Dakota, one of six Federal Aviation Administration test sites, exclusive advertising rights in the convention center's 20 restrooms, according to Forbes.

One sign, posted on the bathroom mirror, asked readers to wash their hands.

"Then come over and shake ours," it added.

Sandy McMerty, senior marketing and communications manager at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, told the Herald the state was among more than 600 exhibitors at the AUVSI conference.

"You go to these shows to meet people and be noticed," she said.

The bathroom ads certainly gave North Dakota attention, with some people venturing into the restrooms specifically to see them, McMerty said.

So who knows? The next major UAS development in Grand Forks could have started in a New Orleans restroom.

"The relationship you build (at the conference), in five years could be someone coming to manufacture UAS in the state or bring their UAS-related business here," McMerty said.